Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.35%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.35%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.5%

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.78% over last one month compared to 8.96% gain in BSE Auto index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 2.35% today to trade at Rs 3287. The BSE Auto index is up 1.5% to quote at 58588.85. The index is up 8.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 2.03% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd added 1.91% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 15.1 % over last one year compared to the 3.89% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.78% over last one month compared to 8.96% gain in BSE Auto index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 55325 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3840 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2896.3 on 16 Mar 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

L&T Q4 PAT drops 3% YoY to Rs 5,326 cr

L&T Q4 PAT drops 3% YoY to Rs 5,326 cr

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy under 100Swiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Playing XI Vedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayRailways Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Points Table