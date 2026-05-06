Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.35%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.78% over last one month compared to 8.96% gain in BSE Auto index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 2.35% today to trade at Rs 3287. The BSE Auto index is up 1.5% to quote at 58588.85. The index is up 8.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 2.03% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd added 1.91% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 15.1 % over last one year compared to the 3.89% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.78% over last one month compared to 8.96% gain in BSE Auto index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 55325 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3840 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2896.3 on 16 Mar 2026.

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