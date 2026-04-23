Mahindra & Mahindra patent portfolio grows 20x to 1334 since inception

Mahindra & Mahindra saw a 20x growth in the number of patents granted - from 56 patents granted since inception in FY16 to 1334 in FY26.

Cumulative tally of applications filed by M&M stands at 2,728 as of March 2026, indicating M&M's drive for innovation and excellence. Of the 1334 granted patents, 60% of them pertain to Automotive Business and 40% to Farm Business. Conversion ratio of applications to patents stood at 8% in FY16 and has improved to 65%+ for the applications filed over the last decade.

The growth in M&M's patent portfolio, reflects the company's growing R&D capabilities. This growing innovative heft has allowed the company to push the boundaries and create a technologically immersive experience for its customers. The patent portfolio also includes filings made by M&M subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile.

In addition to the patents, the company has won several prestigious awards for excellence in innovation. In the last one year alone, M&M has won the CII IP Award for the Best Patent Portfolio, the CII Innovation Award for being one of India's Top 50 Innovative Companies 2025, the CII National Award for Industry-Academia Partnership, the Questel IP Excellence Award and recognition at the CMO Asia Awards 2025.