Mahindra & Mahindra sells 59,935 units in June 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its tractor sales numbers for June 2026.

Domestic sales in June 2026 were at 58,177 units, as against 51,769 units in June 2025, reflecting a 12% year-on-year growth.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during June 2026 were at 59,935 units, as against 53,392 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,758 units.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said We have sold 58,177 tractors in the domestic market during June 2026 registering a growth of 12% over last year. While it is early to assess the full impact of emerging El Ni conditions, strong government interventions like sustained fertilizer subsidies and targeted support measures at the local level are expected to mitigate some of the risk to farmers and cushion its impact to the Kharif season. In the export markets, we have sold 1,758 tractors, a growth of 8% over last year.