Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales grow 5% to 29,507 units in August

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Business sold 29,507 tractors in month of August 2026 compared to 28,117 tractors in August 2025, recording a growth of 5%.

Domestic tractor sales rose 5% to 27,595 units while exports remained flat at 1912 units.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said We sold 27,595 tractors in the domestic market during August 2026, a growth of 5% over last year. Steady improvement in rainfall has helped near-normal Kharif sowing. Continued support of various government schemes and the upcoming festive season should bolster rural sentiment. In the Exports market, we have sold 1,912 tractors.