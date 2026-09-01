Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales grow 5% to 29,507 units in August
Domestic tractor sales rose 5% to 27,595 units while exports remained flat at 1912 units.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said We sold 27,595 tractors in the domestic market during August 2026, a growth of 5% over last year. Steady improvement in rainfall has helped near-normal Kharif sowing. Continued support of various government schemes and the upcoming festive season should bolster rural sentiment. In the Exports market, we have sold 1,912 tractors.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 6:31 PM IST