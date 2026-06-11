Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit declines 16.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 32.46 croreNet profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways declined 16.24% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.02% to Rs 54.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 121.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.4631.97 2 121.81115.98 5 OPM %58.5367.94 -64.5565.43 - PBDT17.7618.08 -2 72.3960.75 19 PBT11.7312.45 -6 50.7441.23 23 NP13.4116.01 -16 54.6444.78 22
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST