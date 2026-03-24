MAI selects Rategain's pricing intelligence platform to enhance market strategy

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that MAI, a Myanmar-based international carrier, has chosen AirGain, RateGain's pricing intelligence platform for airlines, to enhance its rate shopping and competitive pricing strategy.

As part of this collaboration, MAI will benefit from AirGain's AI-powered Route Performance Digest, which provides daily automated route-level insights to identify pricing gaps and performance changes. By presenting actionable intelligence in a clear, structured format, the Digest helps revenue teams quickly find where intervention is needed. These capabilities make it easier for teams to access and act on market insights, leading to faster and more confident pricing decisions.

As part of its AI-driven product development, AirGain will soon launch Smart Search an industry-first natural-language feature in pricing intelligence. Instead of browsing multiple dashboards and static reports, revenue managers will be able to ask pricing questions directly and get immediate, contextual insights. This change shifts AirGain from just monitoring tools to an AI-powered decision-making assistant, strengthening its competitive edge and long-term strategic position.

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