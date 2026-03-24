Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MAI selects Rategain's pricing intelligence platform to enhance market strategy

MAI selects Rategain's pricing intelligence platform to enhance market strategy

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that MAI, a Myanmar-based international carrier, has chosen AirGain, RateGain's pricing intelligence platform for airlines, to enhance its rate shopping and competitive pricing strategy.

As part of this collaboration, MAI will benefit from AirGain's AI-powered Route Performance Digest, which provides daily automated route-level insights to identify pricing gaps and performance changes. By presenting actionable intelligence in a clear, structured format, the Digest helps revenue teams quickly find where intervention is needed. These capabilities make it easier for teams to access and act on market insights, leading to faster and more confident pricing decisions.

As part of its AI-driven product development, AirGain will soon launch Smart Search an industry-first natural-language feature in pricing intelligence. Instead of browsing multiple dashboards and static reports, revenue managers will be able to ask pricing questions directly and get immediate, contextual insights. This change shifts AirGain from just monitoring tools to an AI-powered decision-making assistant, strengthening its competitive edge and long-term strategic position.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEBI approves measures to enhance ease of doing business for InvITs and REITs

SEBI approves measures to enhance ease of doing business for InvITs and REITs

SEBI board meeting eases compliance rules while tightening governance and investor safeguards

SEBI board meeting eases compliance rules while tightening governance and investor safeguards

SEBI introduces changes to Fit & Proper framework

SEBI introduces changes to Fit & Proper framework

Wipro gains after expanding business operations in South Korea

Wipro gains after expanding business operations in South Korea

IRFC gains on inking Rs 12,842 crore loan pact with HURL for debt refinancing

IRFC gains on inking Rs 12,842 crore loan pact with HURL for debt refinancing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance