Friday, April 10, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maiden Forgings edges higher after production volume rises over 11% YoY in FY26

Maiden Forgings edges higher after production volume rises over 11% YoY in FY26

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Maiden Forgings advanced 3.07% to Rs 84 after the company reported production volume of 35,546 MT for FY 2025-26, which is an increase of 11.5% as compared with the volume of 31,879 MT recorded in the previous year.

The said volume corresponds to revenue of over Rs 233 crore, reflecting a growth of more than 9.5% on a year-on-year (YoY basis. The companys reported revenue for FY25 was Rs 212.91 crore.

During the financial year, the company also made progress in the business-to-government (B2G) segment by securing registrations with several prestigious government organizations, which include Ordnance Factory, Murad Nagar; Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), DRDO; Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), DRDO; and Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata.

 

The company further said that it has completed construction of its new plant, which is expected to commence operations by Q1 FY 202627.

Maiden Forgings (MFL) has been manufacturing wide range of bright steel bars and wires, along with increasing focus on value add & specialized products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties gains after booking value climbs to Rs 34,171 crore in FY26

Godrej Properties gains after booking value climbs to Rs 34,171 crore in FY26

RBI issues Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds

RBI issues Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds

Sensex jumps 695 pts; realty shares advance

Sensex jumps 695 pts; realty shares advance

VA Tech Wabag gains after entering shareholders' agreement for Ghaziabad Bioenergy SPV

VA Tech Wabag gains after entering shareholders' agreement for Ghaziabad Bioenergy SPV

Wipro's board to consider share buyback on 16 April

Wipro's board to consider share buyback on 16 April

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis