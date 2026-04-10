Maiden Forgings edges higher after production volume rises over 11% YoY in FY26

Maiden Forgings advanced 3.07% to Rs 84 after the company reported production volume of 35,546 MT for FY 2025-26, which is an increase of 11.5% as compared with the volume of 31,879 MT recorded in the previous year.

The said volume corresponds to revenue of over Rs 233 crore, reflecting a growth of more than 9.5% on a year-on-year (YoY basis. The companys reported revenue for FY25 was Rs 212.91 crore.

During the financial year, the company also made progress in the business-to-government (B2G) segment by securing registrations with several prestigious government organizations, which include Ordnance Factory, Murad Nagar; Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), DRDO; Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), DRDO; and Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata.

The company further said that it has completed construction of its new plant, which is expected to commence operations by Q1 FY 202627.

Maiden Forgings (MFL) has been manufacturing wide range of bright steel bars and wires, along with increasing focus on value add & specialized products.