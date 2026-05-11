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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mainstreet Credit Union adopts Intellect's eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform

Mainstreet Credit Union adopts Intellect's eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Intellect Design Arena is helping to transform the digital banking experience for Mainstreet Credit Union. By implementing Intellect's eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP), Mainstreet is evolving its member experience to provide tailored financial guidance that anticipates and meets the unique needs of its 25,300+ members across Southwestern Ontario. Mainstreet's adoption of eMACH.ai DEP and its specialized modules, Retail and Small Business Onboarding and Personal Financial Management (PFM), addresses the friction often found in legacy platforms. The platform will be available to Mainstreet as a multi-tenant SaaS solution, providing high security and automatic updates while allowing the credit union to scale its community-focused mission with digital ease.

 

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, added, True digital transformation is about more than just modernizing software; it is about deepening the relationship between a credit union and its community. In partnering with Mainstreet Credit Union, our goal was to ensure that their digital experience feels as personal and supportive as a face-to-face conversation. By removing the friction from daily banking, we are helping Mainstreet Credit Union stay at the heart of their members' financial lives, providing the agility they need to grow while staying true to their cooperative values. We welcome Mainstreet Credit Union to our growing partner family of 30+ credit unions in Canada."

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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