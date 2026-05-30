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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Sales rise 136.56% to Rs 13.91 crore

Net profit of Maitri Enterprises reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 136.56% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 252.94% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 33.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.915.88 137 33.3028.66 16 OPM %5.75-5.10 -3.877.57 - PBDT0.69-0.49 LP 1.001.44 -31 PBT0.68-0.51 LP 0.921.37 -33 NP0.47-0.02 LP 0.600.17 253

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

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