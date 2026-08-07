Makers Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 240.91% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 42.77 croreNet profit of Makers Laboratories rose 240.91% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 42.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.7735.00 22 OPM %16.278.60 -PBDT7.423.10 139 PBT6.291.98 218 NP1.500.44 241
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:07 PM IST