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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Makers Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 240.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Makers Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 240.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 42.77 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories rose 240.91% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 42.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.7735.00 22 OPM %16.278.60 -PBDT7.423.10 139 PBT6.291.98 218 NP1.500.44 241

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:07 PM IST