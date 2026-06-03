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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Malankara Plantations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Malankara Plantations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 7.45 crore

Net profit of Malankara Plantations reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 25.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.457.89 -6 25.3325.68 -1 OPM %11.01-5.96 -6.517.55 - PBDT1.900.44 332 3.023.21 -6 PBT1.030.14 636 1.141.86 -39 NP0.88-6.55 LP 5.43-5.83 LP

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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