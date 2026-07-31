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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 33.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 33.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 10.57% to Rs 109.49 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 33.30% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 109.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales109.49122.43 -11 OPM %12.4814.42 -PBDT12.2915.82 -22 PBT8.7313.44 -35 NP6.579.85 -33

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST