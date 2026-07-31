Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 33.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.57% to Rs 109.49 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 33.30% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 109.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.109.49122.4312.4814.4212.2915.828.7313.446.579.85

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