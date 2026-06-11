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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 6.63% to Rs 146.69 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 78.84% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 146.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.69% to Rs 30.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 539.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales146.69137.57 7 539.61486.78 11 OPM %9.3111.19 -11.2012.50 - PBDT11.9413.13 -9 52.9458.33 -9 PBT8.2710.45 -21 40.5848.72 -17 NP6.3029.77 -79 30.0457.43 -48

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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