Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.63% to Rs 146.69 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 78.84% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 146.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.69% to Rs 30.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 539.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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