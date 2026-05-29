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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mallcom (India) standalone net profit declines 80.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Mallcom (India) standalone net profit declines 80.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 141.63 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 80.51% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 141.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.56% to Rs 31.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 520.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.63133.28 6 520.70470.94 11 OPM %9.1411.82 -11.4712.71 - PBDT11.2713.44 -16 52.5557.47 -9 PBT8.1811.27 -27 42.0749.80 -16 NP5.9930.73 -81 31.3458.65 -47

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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