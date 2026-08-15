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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Malt Land Distilleries standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Malt Land Distilleries standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Malt Land Distilleries declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST