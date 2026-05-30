Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 99.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.58% to Rs 73.75 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery declined 99.96% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.58% to Rs 73.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.07% to Rs 15.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 233.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 254.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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