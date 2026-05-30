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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 99.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 99.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Sales decline 33.58% to Rs 73.75 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery declined 99.96% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.58% to Rs 73.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.07% to Rs 15.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 233.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 254.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.75111.04 -34 233.00254.58 -8 OPM %5.1333.03 -9.5221.44 - PBDT4.3737.85 -88 26.9658.64 -54 PBT3.1136.99 -92 22.6655.32 -59 NP0.0127.12 -100 15.0540.75 -63

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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