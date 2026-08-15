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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mamata Machinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mamata Machinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Sales decline 6.16% to Rs 36.28 crore

Net loss of Mamata Machinery reported to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.16% to Rs 36.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.2838.66 -6 OPM %-12.987.99 -PBDT-3.144.47 PL PBT-4.213.65 PL NP-3.472.65 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST