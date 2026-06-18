Man Industries and National Pipe Company secure orders worth Rs 1,000 cr
Man Industries (India)and National Pipe Company (NPC), step-down subsidiary of the Company situated in Saudi Arabia have received new orders of approx. Rs.300 crore and approx. Rs.700 crore respectively. These orders are expected to be delivered within 6 - 9 months. Accordingly, the Company's consolidated unexecuted order book stands at approx. Rs.4,100 crore.
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST