MAN Industries announces its inclusion in QatarEnergy's Preferred Manufacturers List

MAN Industries (India) (MAN) announced its inclusion in QatarEnergy's Preferred Manufacturers List (PML) for Carbon Steel Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) pipes, coating, and bends. The approval makes MAN an eligible bidder for large-diameter pipe requirements across QatarEnergy's project pipeline, one of the most active capital expenditure programs in global energy.

QatarEnergy is the driving force behind the world's largest LNG expansion, backed by a multi-year capital expenditure program spanning exploration, production, and infrastructure. PML inclusion gives MAN a direct route into this pipeline of opportunity and adds to its existing relationships with national oil companies across the Middle East.