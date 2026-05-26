Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 1157.30 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) declined 25.39% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 1157.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1218.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.30% to Rs 170.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 3563.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3505.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1157.301218.493563.903505.3512.079.9512.338.6095.65101.72315.86253.6072.9791.19236.94208.3550.8568.15170.48153.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News