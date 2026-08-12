Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 122.41% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.91% to Rs 1053.13 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 122.41% to Rs 61.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 1053.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 742.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1053.13742.13 42 OPM %13.626.62 -PBDT115.2950.84 127 PBT85.4538.26 123 NP61.4327.62 122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST