Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 122.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 122.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 41.91% to Rs 1053.13 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 122.41% to Rs 61.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 1053.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 742.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1053.13742.13 42 OPM %13.626.62 -PBDT115.2950.84 127 PBT85.4538.26 123 NP61.4327.62 122

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 126.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 126.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 63.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 63.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST