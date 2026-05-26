Man Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 74.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.04% to Rs 1156.97 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 74.09% to Rs 70.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.04% to Rs 1156.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 850.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.83% to Rs 195.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 3455.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3118.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1156.97850.44 36 3455.253118.22 11 OPM %13.297.57 -12.737.76 - PBDT116.2466.87 74 338.62228.77 48 PBT94.6756.86 66 263.08185.50 42 NP70.2140.33 74 195.85137.12 43
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST