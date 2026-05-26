Man Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 74.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.04% to Rs 1156.97 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 74.09% to Rs 70.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.04% to Rs 1156.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 850.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.83% to Rs 195.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 3455.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3118.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1156.97850.443455.253118.2213.297.5712.737.76116.2466.87338.62228.7794.6756.86263.08185.5070.2140.33195.85137.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News