Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries rises after bagging new orders worth Rs 1,000 crore

Man Industries rises after bagging new orders worth Rs 1,000 crore

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Man Industries (India) added 1.50% to Rs 602 after the company announced that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,000 crore from domestic and international customers.

In a regulatory filing made before market hours today, the company said that Man Industries (India) (MIIL) and National Pipe Company (NPC), step-down subsidiary of the company situated in Saudi Arabia have received new orders of approximately Rs 300 crore and approximately Rs 700 crore, respectively.

These orders are expected to be delivered within 6 - 9 months.

Accordingly, the company's consolidated unexecuted order book stands at approximately Rs 4,100 crore.

These orders reflect the robust business environment and showcase the trust of the customers they have in the technological and executional capabilities of MIIL and NPC.

 

Also Read

Shyam Metalics share price

JM Financial backs Shyam Metalics FY31 outlook; retains 'Buy'; stock up 4%

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades volatile, Nifty below 24,100; Infosys, Grasim Ind shares weigh

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's promise to investors on Jio IPO to be tested this week

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta at a press conference on the sidelines of IPL players auction in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 6, 2016 PTI

Preity Zinta leases Pali Hill apartment for nearly ₹1.5 cr over two years

DOMS-FILA

FILA Group sells 7% stake in DOMS for ₹934 cr; SBI, Axis MFs raise holdings

Man Industries India (MIIL) is one of the largest SAW pipe players in India with combined capacity of 11.75 lakh tonne per annum, distributed equally between helically submerged arc welded (HSAW) and longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) and electric resistance welded (ERW).

The company had reported a 25.39% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.85 crore on a 5.02% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,157.30 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corporation gains after bagging Rs 53-cr order for disaster recovery IT infrastructure

RailTel Corporation gains after bagging Rs 53-cr order for disaster recovery IT infrastructure

NSE Indices launches Nifty Sugar & Ethanol, Nifty Small Finance Banks & MFIs indices

NSE Indices launches Nifty Sugar & Ethanol, Nifty Small Finance Banks & MFIs indices

RBI temporarily removes interest rate caps on NRE and FCNR(B) deposits

RBI temporarily removes interest rate caps on NRE and FCNR(B) deposits

Meta Infotech hits upper circuit after bagging Rs 2.4-cr software subscription order

Meta Infotech hits upper circuit after bagging Rs 2.4-cr software subscription order

RVNL bags Rs 968-cr EPC contract from East Coast Railway

RVNL bags Rs 968-cr EPC contract from East Coast Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySaving Tax vs Making InvestmentGold-Silver Rate TodayNSE IPOVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesSweden's Good Behaviour LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance