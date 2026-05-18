Man Infra acquires ultra-luxury sea-view residential development project in Bandra, Mumbai
With gross development value of Rs 1,000+ cr
Man Infraconstruction announced the acquisition of an ultra-luxury sea-view residential development located off Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai. This acquisition further strengthens MICL Group's presence in one of Mumbai's most prestigious and tightly held residential micro-markets.
Strategically located off Bandstand, Bandra West, the newly acquired project is expected to have an estimated GDV of Rs 1,000+ crore and will be positioned as 'The One & Only' within our MS Collection Residences vertical a boutique sea-view residential offering catering to the premium luxury segment.
With this addition, MICL Group's total real estate portfolio now stands at an estimated GDV of over Rs 18,575+ crores, while the launch pipeline for FY27 has expanded to nearly Rs 6,600+ crores the largest launch pipeline in the Company's history.
MICL Group shall hold ~70% stake in the newly acquired off-Bandstand, Bandra West project.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 1:50 PM IST