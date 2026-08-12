Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 28.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 218.31 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 28.92% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 218.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.218.31182.9032.7622.2087.7582.3484.6279.9571.6455.57

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