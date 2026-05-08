Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 155.66 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 62.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 155.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.96% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 563.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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