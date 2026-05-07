Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 227.46 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 6.76% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 227.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.39% to Rs 40.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 884.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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