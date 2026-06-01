Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 236.68 croreNet profit of Manaksia rose 2.35% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 236.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.50% to Rs 52.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 784.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales236.68268.56 -12 784.09731.05 7 OPM %7.385.44 -5.267.41 - PBDT14.1121.48 -34 76.1796.82 -21 PBT12.8720.08 -36 70.6591.30 -23 NP11.7811.51 2 52.3455.98 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:16 AM IST