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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 222.76 crore

Net profit of Manaksia rose 70.07% to Rs 25.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 222.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales222.76173.39 28 OPM %7.325.73 -PBDT38.0622.91 66 PBT36.8321.60 71 NP25.5115.00 70

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST