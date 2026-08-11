Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 249.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.58% to Rs 327.49 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels rose 249.00% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 327.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.327.49217.4910.244.9433.6510.5130.498.6222.656.49

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