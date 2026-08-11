Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 249.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.58% to Rs 327.49 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels rose 249.00% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 327.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales327.49217.49 51 OPM %10.244.94 -PBDT33.6510.51 220 PBT30.498.62 254 NP22.656.49 249
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST