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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 322.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 322.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 3034.16 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 322.45% to Rs 584.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 3034.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2262.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3034.162262.39 34 OPM %70.1445.48 -PBDT860.23176.31 388 PBT781.82101.52 670 NP584.58138.38 322

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST