Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 322.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 3034.16 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 322.45% to Rs 584.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 3034.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2262.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3034.162262.3970.1445.48860.23176.31781.82101.52584.58138.38

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