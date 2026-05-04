Manappuram Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 403.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 2613.83 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance reported to Rs 403.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 191.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 2613.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2360.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.50% to Rs 1003.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1216.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 9509.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10011.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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