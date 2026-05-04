Manappuram Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 403.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 2613.83 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance reported to Rs 403.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 191.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 2613.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2360.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.50% to Rs 1003.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1216.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 9509.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10011.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2613.832360.92 11 9509.3910011.21 -5 OPM %66.4430.66 -56.2354.48 - PBDT638.90-169.95 LP 1576.761933.01 -18 PBT563.81-235.88 LP 1270.191665.64 -24 NP403.96-191.18 LP 1003.301216.15 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:50 PM IST