Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.75% to Rs 76.05 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 79.31% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 76.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.76.0587.1648.3657.003.1010.741.819.821.446.96

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