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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Sales decline 12.75% to Rs 76.05 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 79.31% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 76.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.0587.16 -13 OPM %48.3657.00 -PBDT3.1010.74 -71 PBT1.819.82 -82 NP1.446.96 -79

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:18 PM IST