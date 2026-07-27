Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 36.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 85.12 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 36.00% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 85.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.85.1263.0471.4669.3417.3113.3416.1012.1813.269.75

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