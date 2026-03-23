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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangal Credit & Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 30 cr

Mangal Credit & Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 30 cr

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

On private placement basis

Mangal Credit & Fincorp has allotted 3,000 fully paid, senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, taxable non-convertible debentures, each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000/- at an issue price of Rs 98,000/- i.e., at a discount of Rs 2,000/- per debenture, each aggregating to Rs 30 crore on private placement basis.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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