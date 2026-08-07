Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 89.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.14% to Rs 22.16 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 89.67% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.14% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.1614.4782.0474.718.164.397.674.085.693.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News