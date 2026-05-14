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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 8.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 8.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 179.42 crore

Net profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 8.47% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 179.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.75% to Rs 43.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 579.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.42153.03 17 579.68549.42 6 OPM %9.8414.77 -11.7914.90 - PBDT18.8520.06 -6 64.0468.63 -7 PBT17.2118.81 -9 58.1263.71 -9 NP12.7513.93 -8 43.1747.31 -9

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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