Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 101.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 125.83 crore

Net profit of Mangal Electrical Industries rose 101.61% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 125.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.125.8389.668.8511.1211.096.2810.105.077.523.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News