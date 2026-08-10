Mangalam Cement slips after PAT falls 44% YoY in Q1 FY27

Mangalam Cement declined 3.66% to Rs 909.20 after the company reported 44% fall in net profit to Rs 18.07 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 32.26 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 455.22 crore, up 0.8% year-on-year (YoY).

Total operating expenditure rose by 6.7% to Rs 401.84 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to higher inventory adjustments. The firm has recorded rise in inventory value to Rs 34.57 crore in the June'26 quarter. It had written down inventories worth Rs 20.20 crore in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 23.64 crore, down 37.9% from Rs 27.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Mangalam Cement, a B.K. Birla group company, is engaged in the manufacturing of cement. The company has an installed cement capacity of 4.4 MTPA, clinker capacity of 2.67 MTPA, coal-based captive power plant of 35 MW at Morak and 13.65-MW wind power plant at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

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