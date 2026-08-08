Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 43.99% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 455.22 croreNet profit of Mangalam Cement declined 43.99% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 455.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 451.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales455.22451.74 1 OPM %11.7216.64 -PBDT45.7169.29 -34 PBT23.6449.14 -52 NP18.0732.26 -44
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST