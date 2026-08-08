Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 43.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 455.22 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement declined 43.99% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 455.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 451.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.455.22451.7411.7216.6445.7169.2923.6449.1418.0732.26

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