Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 98.23% to Rs 1063.96 croreNet profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 140.46% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 98.23% to Rs 1063.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.76% to Rs 45.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.34% to Rs 3384.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2281.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1063.96536.73 98 3384.462281.48 48 OPM %2.271.45 -1.801.94 - PBDT17.657.65 131 46.4636.05 29 PBT17.027.02 142 43.9633.75 30 NP12.485.19 140 45.2223.10 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST