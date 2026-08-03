Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.89% to Rs 952.07 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 31.10% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 952.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 858.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.952.07858.541.941.4611.249.0910.438.478.436.43

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