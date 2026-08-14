Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 276.47% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 67.03% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 276.47% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.03% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.520.91 67 OPM %-50.0051.65 -PBDT1.740.47 270 PBT1.730.46 276 NP1.280.34 276
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST