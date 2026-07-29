Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit declines 40.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit declines 40.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 179.09 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics declined 40.56% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 179.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 146.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.09146.55 22 OPM %12.4014.75 -PBDT14.8619.91 -25 PBT8.7014.69 -41 NP7.2712.23 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit declines 13.50% in the June 2026 quarter

UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit declines 13.50% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 511.00% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 511.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ardi Alliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ardi Alliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, Paradeep Phosphates, Tata Capital, Phoenix Mills, S H Kelkar

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, Paradeep Phosphates, Tata Capital, Phoenix Mills, S H Kelkar

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 359-cr EPC order from East Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 359-cr EPC order from East Central Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayDelhi-Haridwar Highway Vehicle BanBajaj Finance Q1 PreviewCoforge Q1 ResultsTata Chemicals Share PriceHUL Q1 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance