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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 16.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 16.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 153.62 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 16.34% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 153.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.44% to Rs 25.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 622.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 530.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.62149.79 3 622.57530.01 17 OPM %30.3613.13 -14.1111.05 - PBDT19.4312.12 60 64.3937.44 72 PBT8.956.59 36 36.8116.62 121 NP5.985.14 16 25.7612.60 104

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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