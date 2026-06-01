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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

Sales decline 26.56% to Rs 15.87 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 63.02% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 15.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.71% to Rs 8.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 112.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.8721.61 -27 112.20103.14 9 OPM %19.1627.16 -14.5517.58 - PBDT2.224.92 -55 12.3114.12 -13 PBT1.604.50 -64 10.2712.49 -18 NP1.253.38 -63 8.1910.20 -20

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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