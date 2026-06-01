Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.56% to Rs 15.87 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 63.02% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 15.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.71% to Rs 8.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 112.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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