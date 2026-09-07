Monday, September 07, 2026 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUpcoming IPO This WeekPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Worldwide empaneled as approved vendor with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Mangalam Worldwide empaneled as approved vendor with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Mangalam Worldwide (MWL), a fully integrated stainless steel manufacturer, announced its empanelment as an approved vendor with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). MWL-Tubicore is now among the selected global companies eligible to provide tubes to ADNOC.

Earlier this financial year, MWL had received similar approvals from global and Indian majors such as Qatar Energy, BHEL, EIL and GSFC, thereby allowing the stainless-steel manufacturer access to global oil and gas supply chains, besides establishing a presence in India's power infrastructure and refinery-petrochemical sectors, among others.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asston Pharmaceuticals allots 24.10 lakh equity shares

Asston Pharmaceuticals allots 24.10 lakh equity shares

VA TECH WABAG secures order from RIL for effluent treatment plant at Jamnagar

VA TECH WABAG secures order from RIL for effluent treatment plant at Jamnagar

Emkay Global Financial Services raises Rs 50 cr via NCD issuance

Emkay Global Financial Services raises Rs 50 cr via NCD issuance

PVR Inox takes a hit as kickback allegations put stock under spotlight

PVR Inox takes a hit as kickback allegations put stock under spotlight

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST