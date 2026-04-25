Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 23949.69 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 68.43% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 23949.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24595.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3323.91% to Rs 1924.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 88667.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94681.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23949.6924595.87 -3 88667.4994681.62 -6 OPM %7.444.59 -7.032.42 - PBDT1628.04929.79 75 5534.771465.91 278 PBT1233.13591.87 108 4014.90118.89 3277 NP116.99370.63 -68 1924.5856.21 3324

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.55% in the March 2026 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.79% in the March 2026 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Wipro partners with Kongsberg Digital

Wipro partners with Kongsberg Digital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance