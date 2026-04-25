Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 23949.69 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 68.43% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 23949.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24595.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3323.91% to Rs 1924.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 88667.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94681.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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