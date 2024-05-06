Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, REC Ltd and Punjab National Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2024.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 8.37% to Rs 230.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd lost 8.07% to Rs 441.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titan Company Ltd crashed 7.43% to Rs 3272.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58762 shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd corrected 6.84% to Rs 519.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank dropped 6.19% to Rs 127.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

