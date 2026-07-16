Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 945.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.41% to Rs 38254.19 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 945.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 270.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 120.41% to Rs 38254.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17356.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.38254.1917356.233.441.031175.05-38.25773.91-401.59945.68-270.66

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